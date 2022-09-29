Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game

GRAPHIC: A disorderly baseball fan was caught on camera punching and biting an usher during a Washington Nationals game Tuesday night. (Source: SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – A disorderly baseball fan was caught on camera punching and biting an usher during a Washington Nationals game Tuesday night.

In the video, the man is seen being escorted out by three ushers. It’s unclear why the man was being escorted out in the first place, but other fans can be heard saying, “Get him out” on camera.

Eventually, the man punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the two. The man then also bites the usher’s hand.

Two Metropolitan police officers intervene and manage to separate the man from the usher. The end of the video shows the man with blood trickling down his head.

The incident happened during the ninth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves.

According to Fox 5 DC, team officials said 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan was arrested on assault charges and was also given a five-year ban from Nationals Park.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks

Latest News

Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help...
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
How you can help people in Florida from home