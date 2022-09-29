Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rising interest rates and high prices are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

It’s bad news for CarMax, the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

CarMax reported Thursday its earnings plunged more than 50%, as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company blamed high car prices fueled by inflation, climbing interest rates, and low consumer confidence.

Car prices have been climbing steadily for the past two years, as a shortage of parts, particularly computer chips, has limited supply amid strong consumer demand.

Used car prices are also up nearly 50% from August 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks

Latest News

Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help...
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
The disorderly fan punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the...
GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
How you can help people in Florida from home