Cape Fear Chorale introduces new artistic director, committed to continually providing quality performances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For 24 years, Cape Fear Chorale has performed free concerts for the Wilmington area. Described as a celebration of the voice, the group has sought to use choral music to inspire and unite the communities around them. Following a change in leadership, the group strives to continue their mission of providing the Cape Fear area with quality music and performances.

Since its inception, Jerry Cribbs has served as the group’s artistic director and conductor.

“The Cape Fear area has been growing for years and years, and at that point in time we had a few community choruses in the town. But I thought we were growing enough to have another one with a little bit of a different slant of being auditioned [and] also offering free concerts,” said Cribbs. “We wanted to do free concerts, have a good quality sound and provide quality choral music.”

Now, Cribbs has passed the position of artistic director and conductor to Dr. Aaron Peisner. Per their announcement, he is the Assistant Professor and Director of Choral Activities at UNCW. Previously, Peisner served as the Interim Director of Choirs at Goucher College in Towson, Maryland.

“Jerry has built such a fantastic group, and I am just going to keep going with what he’s done,” said Peisner. “We’re going to keep making really wonderful choral music. I want to potentially expand some of the repertoire that the group has done in the past. They’ve done wonderful master works of choral literature and I want to do more of them. Though, over the past several years, more works by composers who might not have been represented in the past have become more prevalent in choral literature and I want to bring more of those to the Cape Fear region.”

The Cape Fear Chorale will host its next concert on Nov. 19 at Winter Park Baptist Church at 4700 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington. Per their website, the show will begin at 4 p.m. and will be free for everyone.

For more information, please visit the Cape Fear Chorale website.

Cape Fear Chorale November concert poster (Cape Fear Chorale)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.