Byrdville Freeman Road closed for emergency repairs in Columbus Co.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that Byrdville Freeman Road near U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County has been closed for emergency repairs.

Per the announcement, “a failing crossline pipe” is causing damage to the road, necessitating the repairs.

The road is expected to reopen next week, according to NCDOT.

