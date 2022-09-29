All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October.
Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:
- October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road
- October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road
- October 31: Stone Chimney/Old Ferry Connection and Stanley Road
Drivers should slow down when approaching the intersections on those dates as work crews install the improvements.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.