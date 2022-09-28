Wilmington man arrested after damaging property during shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested Demirion Barnett, 18, after a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Emory Street on September 19. The shooting only resulted in property damage and no individuals were injured.

Barnett was arrested on September 28 at the 600 block of Covil Avenue and is currently charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Discharging in City Limits, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Barnett is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

