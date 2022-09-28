Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly all candidates running for contested seats on the Columbus County and Whiteville City Boards of Education will take part in hour-long candidate forums on Thursday, Sept. 29. The forums will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Jon Evans of WECT News will moderate both forums.

The Columbus County Forum, a local non-profit committed to community engagement, is partnering with other civic organizations to host the forums ahead of the November General Elections.

“We have a commitment to ensure we hear from our county leaders and they have the opportunity to hear from us,” said Curtis Hill, the leader of the group who also serves as a member of Brunswick Town Council.

As of Tuesday evening, the candidates who have confirmed their participation include Whiteville City School Board candidates Elgin Collier, Jason Elleby, Rev. Dave Flowers, Ernie Gaskins, Phyllis Haynes and Anna Richardson. Columbus County School Board candidates that are confirmed to attend include Frankye Boone, Irvin Enzor, Dr. Timothy Lance, Donterius Rich, Ronnie Strickland and Chris Worley.

The public is invited and refreshments will be served during a “Meet the Candidates” reception, which will take place from 6:30 -7:00 p.m., followed by the question and answer sessions. Members of the audience will be able to submit questions to the moderator during the forums.

