U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament postponed to next weekend

The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament has been postponed from this weekend to next weekend due to inclement weather.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament has been postponed to next weekend due to inclement weather.

“The decision to move the tournament was not made lightly, but after reviewing all the available information, and out of an abundance of caution, tournament officials felt it was in the best interest of the participants, sponsors, volunteers, and the tournament to change its date for this year,” said Tim Tippett, 2022 Chairman of the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament. “We are looking forward to holding a first-class event and invite the general public and the fishing community to join us on October 6th – 8th at Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament.”

The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast of the United States and part of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) Tournament Trail. In 2021, the tournament attracted 561 boats and paid out over $423,600.

Tournament details are available on their website here.

