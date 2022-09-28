Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA

Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Ft. Myers, Florida
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains a top priority.”

Criswell said search and rescue teams are staged in Miami. She urged people to listen to local evacuation orders, but said for some it is now too late.

Criswell said, “for those people who didn’t evacuate and are now being asked to stay in place, they need to make sure that they’re getting to high ground.”

National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said that’s because Hurricane Ian could take up to 24 hours to pass over Florida, dumping up to two feet of rain in some areas and driving up to an 18 foot storm surge.

“That’s a lot of water. That’s dangerous, life threatening amount of storm surge.,” Graham said. “This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come.”

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida last week, freeing up federal funds days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Wednesday, President Biden said he spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

President Biden said, “I made it clear to the governor and the mayors that the federal government is ready to help in every single way possible.”

As FEMA tracks the hurricane from Washington, DC, the agency said fuel, food, water, and more than a thousand response workers are pre-positioned in and around Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts
Some Amazon Prime customers upset with lack of 2-day shipping in Wilmington area
Zakreigh Baker, 27
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus

Latest News

Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these black bastards.... Every black that I know, you need to fire him”
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm