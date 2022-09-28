Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Several schools moving to remote learning due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian

(kauz)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

See our latest forecast

Friday, Sept. 30

  • Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities, per a release from PCS. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.
  • New Hanover County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule, per an announcement from the county. Nobody will report to their school/office, and teachers will let students know about any assignments that need to be done.
  • Brunswick County Schools will be moving to remote learning. Nobody will report to their school/office, and teachers will let students know about any assignments that need to be done.
  • Bladen County Schools will be moving to remote learning, teachers will send assignments home with students on Thursday.
  • Calvary Christian School will be closed for students and staff.

Know about a school or government closure not listed here? Send an email over to newsroom@wect.com.

Make sure to have a hurricane kit prepared with food, water, flashlights and other essentials

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts
Some Amazon Prime customers upset with lack of 2-day shipping in Wilmington area
Zakreigh Baker, 27
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus

Latest News

Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help...
Counties in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that community input will soon be...
NCDOT seeking additional input on draft 10-year transportation plan
There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books.
New library to “check out” seeds rather than books
There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books....
New library to “check out” seeds rather than books