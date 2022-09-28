Several schools moving to remote learning due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Friday, Sept. 30
- Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities, per a release from PCS. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.
- New Hanover County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule, per an announcement from the county. Nobody will report to their school/office, and teachers will let students know about any assignments that need to be done.
- Brunswick County Schools will be moving to remote learning. Nobody will report to their school/office, and teachers will let students know about any assignments that need to be done.
- Bladen County Schools will be moving to remote learning, teachers will send assignments home with students on Thursday.
- Calvary Christian School will be closed for students and staff.
Know about a school or government closure not listed here? Send an email over to newsroom@wect.com.
