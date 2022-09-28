Several schools moving to remote learning due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Friday, Sept. 30

Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities, per a release from PCS. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.

New Hanover County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule, per an announcement from the county. Nobody will report to their school/office, and teachers will let students know about any assignments that need to be done.

Brunswick County Schools will be moving to remote learning. Nobody will report to their school/office, and teachers will let students know about any assignments that need to be done.

Bladen County Schools will be moving to remote learning, teachers will send assignments home with students on Thursday.

Calvary Christian School will be closed for students and staff.

Know about a school or government closure not listed here? Send an email over to newsroom@wect.com.

