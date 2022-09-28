Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is investigating a homicide Tuesday 3/4 of a mile from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

Police said one person died at the scene. Two other people were victims of gunshots and were transported to UNC Hospitals.

A fourth person sustained additional injuries, though police did not reveal the nature of these injuries.

The condition of the three injured people is currently unknown.

Police said officers responded to the scene at Pritchard Avenue Extension near Umstead Drive just after 8:00 p.m.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

In August, a 19-year-old man died in a shooting at University Gardens Condominiums. The complex at 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension is located near Tuesday’s shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency Orange County Communications number, 919-732-5063. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

