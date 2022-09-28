Senior Connect
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus

The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is investigating a homicide Tuesday 3/4 of a mile from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
By WRAL Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police said one person died at the scene. Two other people were victims of gunshots and were transported to UNC Hospitals.

A fourth person sustained additional injuries, though police did not reveal the nature of these injuries.

The condition of the three injured people is currently unknown.

Police said officers responded to the scene at Pritchard Avenue Extension near Umstead Drive just after 8:00 p.m.

In August, a 19-year-old man died in a shooting at University Gardens Condominiums. The complex at 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension is located near Tuesday’s shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency Orange County Communications number, 919-732-5063. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

