Plane crash reported in Pitt County; 2 minor injuries

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a plane crash in Pitt County in the area of County Home Road.

Few details are known at this time, but the crash is reported to have happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

WITN is told that there are two minor injuries from the crash, but no one has been transported.

The Ayden Fire Department said the plane went down in the tree line.

There was a fatal plane crash in May of 2021 in the same area that took the lives of Alan and Susan Stancill.

