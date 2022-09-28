NCDOT seeking additional input on draft 10-year transportation plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that community input will soon be accepted from Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson and Harnett counties concerning their draft 10-year transportation improvement plan.

The plan, officially known as the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), is scheduled to take effect in 2024. While it outlines plans until 2033, NCDOT stated that projects scheduled during the latter five years are subject to be re-evaluated when the next STIP is developed.

Per the announcement, NCDOT’s Highway Division 6 office, which is based in Fayetteville, will answer questions and collect public comments between Oct. 3-7. Darius Sturdivant, planning engineer for this division, will be available from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at 558 Gillespie St., Fayetteville.

Sturdivant may also be reached by email at ddstudivant@ncdot.gov or by phone at (910) 364-0600. Per the release, those requiring special services, such as auxiliary aids, should reach out through these means in order to make arrangements.

Comments concerning the draft STIP may additionally be made online. Members of the community may also participate in a survey to indicate which projects matter the most to them, per the announcement.

The details of the draft plan can be read here. Per NCDOT announcement, input from the public will be utilized during to form a “final draft” STIP.

For more information, please visit the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.