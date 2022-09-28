Senior Connect
NCDOT to close lanes of Heide Trask Drawbridge for inspection

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting an inspection of the Heide Trask Drawbridge on October 4 and 5.

The eastbound lanes will be closed intermittently on October 4 and the westbound lanes on October 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m..

Anyone seeking further information is asked to contact Frank Granda, Transportation Supervisor of New Hanover/Brunswick Bridge Maintenance at 910-371-6580.

