Mother charged after 4-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin says at about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot. They learned a white vehicle left with a man, woman, and child. Officers found bloody clothing in the parking lot.

Martin says officers found the vehicle at a nearby hospital and inside, the 4-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his left arm. The child is listed as stable, but was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville.

WITN is told that the mother and a man were both charged with felony child abuse and obstruction of justice.

Martin says the investigation is in its early stages.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

