Man allegedly crashes into three law enforcement vehicles during car chase

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Hope Mills is charged with crashing into three law enforcement vehicles during a police chase in Clarkton on Tuesday, September 27.

Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, their Community Impact Team saw 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Hunt in a black truck. He had multiple active arrest warrants and his license had been revoked, so law enforcement attempted to pull him over.

Then, the BCSO continues, Hunt attempted to escape by ramming through the attempted rolling road block.

“CIT members radioed other Bladen County deputies to assist due to Hunt’s careless and reckless driving which displayed a complete disregard for the innocent motoring public,” said a BCSO representative in a release.

They tried to stop Hunt again with a stationary road block on NC 211, but Hunt instead hit a deputy’s vehicle head on. The chase continued and another rolling road block was attempted, but Hunt slammed on his brakes and crashed into one of his pursuers.

“This poor decision caused Hunt to lose control of his own vehicle and wrecked in a roadside ditch. Hunt was then air lifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained from his own actions trying to assault law enforcement vehicles with his own vehicle,” continued the BCSO.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has charged Hunt with the following;

Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle,

Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard,

Three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official,

Three counts of Injury to Personal Property,

Possess Stolen Firearm,

Possess Firearm by Felon.

