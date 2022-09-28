High School Football: Week 7

Senior Connect
By Zach Solon
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football matchups. Games in our area have been moved to Thursday this week due to Friday’s expected forecast.

This week’s games:

South Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:15 p.m.

New Hanover at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

North Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

East Bladen at West Bladen, 7:00 p.m.

West Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteville at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

