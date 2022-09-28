Senior Connect
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks

Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Roy Cooper
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency in preperation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

See the the latest information on Hurricane Ian

“Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging,” wrote Cooper’s office in the announcement.

The State Emergency Response Team will activate in Raleigh on Thursday, and they plan to begin 24-hour operations on Friday Morning.

The state’s price gouging law for a state of emergency is now in effect, about 80 members of the state National Guard have been activated and size and weight requirements for vehicles delivering relief are being waived for the emergency.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” said Cooper in a press release. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

