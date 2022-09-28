Senior Connect
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help...
Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Stay up-to-date with the latest updates concerning Hurricane Ian

Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information for updates are crucial steps to ensure safety.

New Hanover County hurricane preparedness kit checklist
New Hanover County hurricane preparedness kit checklist(New Hanover County)

New Hanover County

New Hanover County authorities ask residents to stay informed through ReadyNHC.com.

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Town of Carolina Beach has lowered the water levels in Carolina Beach Lake as well as the Carolina Beach Village, Island Forest, Ocean Ridge, Olde Mariner’s Village, Publix, The Glenn and Town Hall retention ponds.

Kure Beach asks residents to check the town’s website for local updates. The town stated that all stormwater systems have been cleared and are ready for the potential rain. Residents are asked to remove debris from their yards to ensure that drainage systems do not become blocked.

Pender County

The Pender County Office of Emergency Management has asked families to prepare “for two to three days of heavy rain, high winds, and possible tornadoes.” Additionally, they ask residents to be prepared for potential power outages.

Lawn furniture, gas grills and any items “that can become flying debris,” are to be secured, per the announcement.

County authorities ask residents to register for CodeRed, Pender County’s emergency alert system. Those wishing to register can do here. Updates will also be provided on the Pender County Emergency Management Facebook page.

The Pender County Emergency Management office can be contacted at (910) 259-1210.

The Town of Burgaw would additionally like to remind residents to not place yard debris on their curb until the storm has passed. Per the town, Public Works staff will be picking up everything currently by the streets before any potential rain and wind arrives.

Columbus County

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to download the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be found in app stores under “Columbus County Sheriff’s Office NC.” Per the announcement, the “Ready NC” tab in the app will provide tips and information concerning hurricane preparedness.

Additionally, the CCSO stated that emergency notifications and push alerts will be sent through the app.

Brunswick County

Brunswick County authorities ask residents to visit their website to prepare for Hurricane Ian. Additionally, the county has provided a list of links on their Facebook page to help residents stay informed during the potential storm.

The county further asks residents to sign up for emergency alerts from CodeRED, which can be done here. Additionally, residents are asked to check Brunswick County Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor pages for information and updates.

Bladen County

The Bladen County Health and Human Services Agency asks residents to visit ReadyNC.gov to prepare for any potential storms brought by Hurricane Ian. The agency further encourages residents to review the flood playbook.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

