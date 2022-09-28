Senior Connect
14-year-old girl killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County

The incident happened on Highway 9 near Potter Road on Wednesday afternoon.
One person was killed after they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday.
One person was killed after they were hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday.(Gray)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old girl was killed after getting hit by a tractor-trailer in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway 9 near Potter Road, just outside of Lancaster, around 4:12 p.m.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Highway 9 when the girl attempted to cross the highway and was hit.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said that the girl was a student at Buford High School.

Officials have not yet released the girl’s name.

