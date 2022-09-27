Town of Atkinson under boil water advisory after water quality issues arise

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - The entire town of Atkinson is under a boil water advisory for the next twenty-four hours after local contractors bored into a water line.

Staff are currently working to repair the water line, and anyone experiencing water quality issues in the area is advised to contact Town Hall at 910-283-7341.

Customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water as local contractors reverse the flow of water throughout the system. Water used for consumption should be boiled until further notice.

