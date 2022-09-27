Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Town of Atkinson under boil water advisory after water quality issues arise

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Atkisnon.
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Atkisnon.(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - The entire town of Atkinson is under a boil water advisory for the next twenty-four hours after local contractors bored into a water line.

Staff are currently working to repair the water line, and anyone experiencing water quality issues in the area is advised to contact Town Hall at 910-283-7341.

Customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water as local contractors reverse the flow of water throughout the system. Water used for consumption should be boiled until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zakreigh Baker, 27
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
UPDATE: Four charged with murder after 18-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Woman dies after early-morning car crash
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans)
Students say they will keep pressing for answers as to why the program has run into rough waters.
CFCC Trustee wants answers from school for Marine Tech changes that led to resignations
Labron Pryor (pictured) and Damon Stackhouse will await their next trial date on October 6 from...
Mother grieves son’s murder as suspects remain in jail without bond