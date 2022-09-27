Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Students faked ingesting unknown substance, feeling sick to get out of class, sheriff says

Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested any unknown substance and...
Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested any unknown substance and no foul play is suspected.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Five students at a private school in Florida appeared to have faked ingesting an unknown substance in order to get out of class, officials said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Grace Education Academy in Spring Hill on Monday afternoon for reports of several students experiencing an adverse reaction to something they drank out of a water bottle.

When deputies arrived, they learned that as students played outside, one of them passed out. Staff initially suspected that the student had become overheated and/or dehydrated while outside.

While staff asked other students for information on what happened, several of them alleged that the student mixed his medication into his water bottle, which multiple students drank.

During this time, five other students who had claimed they drank from the water bottle began acting lethargic. Staff called law enforcement, believing the children were experiencing an adverse reaction to something they ingested from the water bottle.

Several students were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Through investigation, deputies learned that the initial student in question (the owner of the water bottle) did not have access to any medication at the time and said it was not probable that he placed medicines in the water bottle.

Detectives said they audited the student’s medication to verify that all pills were accounted for and sent the water bottle to a lab for testing by forensic specialists.

Doctors also ran toxicology screenings on the hospitalized students, all of which returned negative for any medication and/or foreign substances.

Deputies said the investigation revealed that the first student passed out due to dehydration, and the five other students pretended to be ill to get out of class and go home.

Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested an unknown substance, and no foul play was suspected.

Deputies did not clarify the age of the students involved, but according to Grace Education Academy’s website, the school is for children ages newborn to 12th grade.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zakreigh Baker, 27
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
Woman dies after early-morning car crash
Labron Pryor (pictured) and Damon Stackhouse will await their next trial date on October 6 from...
Mother grieves son’s murder as suspects remain in jail without bond
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 26, 2022
First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he will “proudly support” legislation to...
McConnell backs post-Jan. 6 revisions to elections law
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, parents testify of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine
Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy...
3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say