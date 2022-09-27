Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville store clerk is dead after an apparent robbery last night.

Zahran Jaghama died at ECU Health Medical Center from his injuries.

Greenville police say they were called to Amigos Tobacco Shop on North Greene Street after a customer discovered the 44-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

Police believe the man was assaulted during the robbery.

Greenville resident Robert Godley, who lives across the street from the store, says Jaghama was a down to earth person.

“He was a very nice man, he treated everybody good, he treated me good,” Godley said. “When I go to the laundry mat, if I need quarters I would go over there and he’d give me quarters to wash clothes with. I mean he was a real nice man, he really was.”

Greenville resident Delorise Clyburn says she was getting ready to bring her clothes near the shop when she heard somebody say the man was dead.

“Come on you all, you know God loves us better than that,” Clyburn said. “He said they shall not kill. Come on, why you have to kill the man, now look, we don’t have a store center here.”

Anyone with information on this murder should call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

