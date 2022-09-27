Some Amazon Prime customers upset with lack of 2-day shipping in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amazon Prime members in Wilmington are taking to the internet to try and find out what’s going on with one of the biggest benefits the retail giant offers, two-day shipping.

With a price tag of roughly $19 a month or $140 annually if purchased at once the retailer’s shipping services are one of the biggest perks of membership, but as members in Wilmington and the surrounding area are saying their subscription isn’t paying off. On the Wilmington Reddit forum members have lamented the shipping delays in the area saying their products are taking significantly longer than the promised 2-day window.

On Amazon’s website the details of 2-day shipping are outlined and while there are some caveats to shipping times the retailer says there are many products that do qualify. The description of 2-day shipping includes:

“Items sold by Amazon.com that are marked on the product page and at checkout.

Many items that are fulfilled by Amazon.

Items that are fulfilled by qualified sellers that are marked on the product page and at checkout.

Nearly all addresses in the continental U.S., except those marked as ineligible below.”

WECT reached out to Amazon to find out more about the lack of 2-day shipping options in the region and a spokesperson for the company responded saying the company isn’t aware of any problems that might be contributing to the delays.

“Two-day Prime shipping is available throughout the U.S. We haven’t identified any issues with Prime delivery speeds though Prime delivery promises may fluctuate based on transportation capacity in a given region or a customer’s location,” Spokesperson Alisa Carroll said.

WECT put the shipping times to the test by placing items from Amazon, both distributed by Amazon itself as well as third-party vendors but was unable to find any items that would arrive sooner than Saturday Oct. 1, that’s a four-day shipping time.

