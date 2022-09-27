Non-profit announces pickleball tournament to raise money for Oak Island parks

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The non-profit Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation has announced a pickleball tournament to raise money for park-related project. The Battle on the Beach fundraising tournament will be from October 22 to 23 at the outdoor pickleball/tennis courts in Middleton Park.

The foundation raises money for beach wheelchairs along with projects such as drinking fountains, benches and shade structures. Per their website, they were recently able to buy six benches and worked with the town to get them installed.

As for the competition, free food and water will be provided for everyone participating in the round-robin tournament. Anyone interested in competing can register for $35 online. Full refunds are available until October 1.

