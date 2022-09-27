Senior Connect
New Hanover County to hold information sessions on quarter-cent transportation sales tax

Wave Transit buses
Wave Transit buses(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced pop-up information sessions on their proposed transportation sales tax increase. The community will be able to vote on the tax this November, which would amount to 25 cents per $100 and not apply to groceries, fuel, prescriptions and any other sales-tax exempt purchases.

In the next 10 years, that increase would go towards 10+ miles of new multi-use trails, 30 to 45-minute frequencies for five bus routes, and help fund the rail realignment project.

Read more: NHC lays out plans for trails and transit improvements in new website

Per the county, those events will be:

A free ice cream social at the Senior Resource Center (2222 College Road) on Thursday, September 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees can share feedback about the SRC and learn about the sales tax referendum.

An outdoor story time event at the Pine Valley Library on Wednesday, October 5 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. This event is aimed at families with children 6 or younger, and attendees can visit a Wave Transit trolley or van in the parking lot. This event requires registration on the library website.

The Fall Festival at Forden, which will take place on Friday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will have local produce, vendors and info about the sales tax.

An indoor story time event at the Northeast Library on Thursday, October 20 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Similar to the other library’s story time event, this event also requires registration online.

A dinner at the Northside Food Co-op on Thursday, October 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is required, but donations are welcome and volunteers can sign up online. You can learn more about their dinners by calling 910-260-4464.

