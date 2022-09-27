N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host blood drive, urges community to donate

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced that they will host a blood drive on Oct. 13. from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

According to the announcement, the event will take place in the Ocean’s Classroom at 900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach.

All blood types are urgently needed. Per the Red Cross, those who donate blood during the month of October will receive a $5 e-gift card “to a merchant of choice.”

For more information and to sign up for this event, visit the Red Cross’ website. Those who would like to make an appointment can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.