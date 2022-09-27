Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit

When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house. What you don’t have is a quick trip to the store in the case of an emergency.

Audrey Hart, New Hanover County emergency management specialist, went over some important items to put in an emergency kit.

A few items include:

  • Battery operated flashlights and radio
  • A first aid kit
  • Important papers in a waterproof Ziploc bag, such as renters and home insurance, car insurance, health insurance and other important documents
  • Non-perishable foods, such as canned goods
  • Reusable water bottles
  • A change of clothes
  • Bug spray
  • Hand sanitizer and soap

A reminder that if you already have a kit, but haven’t checked it in a few years, it’s suggested to look at the expiration dates on items and make sure the batteries are still good.

New Hanover County is also offering training to better prepare people in the case of a disaster. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a six-week class that meets Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

The goal of the program is to teach volunteers how to prepare for any emergency and the skills needed to take an active role in keeping themselves and their families safe during a disaster. This training can assist first responders during an emergency when people are waiting for help to arrive.

Courses include disaster preparedness, fire safety, medical operations, search and rescue, and basic disaster response skills. They are taught by professional firefighters, EMS personnel and other emergency responders.

Classes will be held in the New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center and the Cape Fear Community College North Campus. These courses will be free for residents.

Applications are now open, with the first class being held Oct. 4th.

If you’re interested in online classes, they are available year-round and on your own time.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zakreigh Baker, 27
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
Woman dies after early-morning car crash
Labron Pryor (pictured) and Damon Stackhouse will await their next trial date on October 6 from...
Mother grieves son’s murder as suspects remain in jail without bond
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Sep. 27, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Sep. 27, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Sep. 27, 2022
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 26, 2022
First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week