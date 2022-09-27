Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house. What you don’t have is a quick trip to the store in the case of an emergency.

Audrey Hart, New Hanover County emergency management specialist, went over some important items to put in an emergency kit.

A few items include:

Battery operated flashlights and radio

A first aid kit

Important papers in a waterproof Ziploc bag, such as renters and home insurance, car insurance, health insurance and other important documents

Non-perishable foods, such as canned goods

Reusable water bottles

A change of clothes

Bug spray

Hand sanitizer and soap

A reminder that if you already have a kit, but haven’t checked it in a few years, it’s suggested to look at the expiration dates on items and make sure the batteries are still good.

New Hanover County is also offering training to better prepare people in the case of a disaster. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a six-week class that meets Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

The goal of the program is to teach volunteers how to prepare for any emergency and the skills needed to take an active role in keeping themselves and their families safe during a disaster. This training can assist first responders during an emergency when people are waiting for help to arrive.

Courses include disaster preparedness, fire safety, medical operations, search and rescue, and basic disaster response skills. They are taught by professional firefighters, EMS personnel and other emergency responders.

Classes will be held in the New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center and the Cape Fear Community College North Campus. These courses will be free for residents.

Applications are now open, with the first class being held Oct. 4th.

If you’re interested in online classes, they are available year-round and on your own time.

