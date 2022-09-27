Senior Connect
Groundbreaking happening Tuesday for new Carolinas Aviation Museum

They’ll have more than 45 historic aircraft on the multi-building campus, including the famous “miracle on the Hudson” plane.
Now, the new museum will be located adjacent to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is a big day for the Carolinas Aviation Museum, as officials will break ground on a new facility.

The museum, which houses the plane that Captain Sully Sullenberger safely ditched into the Hudson River, closed back in 2019. That famous plane was moved to storage

WBTV got some new renderings that show what’s to come for the new museum.

The former Carolinas Aviation Museum will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 105,000-square-foot facility adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sept. 27.(Carolinas Aviation Museum)

They’ll have more than 45 historic aircraft on the multi-building campus, including the famous “miracle on the Hudson” plane. It will also include flight simulators, immersive multimedia, interactive exhibits and STEM education programs.

“So I think we have a very unique time for the museum industry, because the definition of museum is continuously evolving,” Katie Swaringen, president of collections, said. “And how can we be a bridge for kids to see themselves in an aviation career for them to become inspired? Not just about aviation, but just to be inspired to be thinkers, problem solvers. That’s what a museum can do.”

The museum has raised more than 80% of the $30 million needed. Once open, they’re expecting about 120,000 visitors a year.

Check back for an update on the groundbreaking.

