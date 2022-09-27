Four years after Hurricane Florence, Camp Lejeune reflects, looks ahead

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Four years after Hurricane Florence brought the wettest tropical cyclone on record to the Carolinas, Camp Lejeune is reflecting on how much has been endured.

Camp Lejeune says that across its base and New River, 388 buildings sustained roof damage, 319 facilities experienced interior damage, including 41 buildings that needed HVAC repairs and 68 more facilities that needed full building renovations.

WITN is told that nearly 116 trailers were brought in for temporary work areas and the excessive flooding resulted in 70 culvert washouts on roads and trails, major damage to two railroad trestles, Onslow Beach Bridge, the flight line and hangar doors on New River.

Furthermore, the military base says that privatized base housing had major damage, with more than 60% of nearly 6,200 homes served by Atlantic Marine Corps Communities across Camp Lejeune, New River, and Cherry Point sustaining damage. By the end of 2019, AMCC completed repairs to more than 3,000 homes and demolished more than 30 of the most severely damaged homes.

But Camp Lejeune is not just reflecting on the past. The base is also focusing on the present and future.

“Today, $3.6 billion in new construction and repairs are flourishing across the base and air stations with a heavy emphasis on ensuring the new infrastructure is able to withstand future weather events,” Camp Lejeune says. “All buildings that sustained roof damage now have standing-seam metal roofs. Over 56% of the contracted building repairs are complete, with the rest of the renovations scheduled to be finished by next fall.”

The base has several new buildings scheduled, including a state-of-the-art fire station at Courthouse Bay, slated for spring of 2023 and a simulation center for the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

“By 2025, these installations will have undergone one of the most extensive transformations in their proud history,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, commanding general, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “Every facility, every structure will be designed to make sure our warfighters, families and base employees have optimal spaces to live, work and train to ensure a ready force.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.