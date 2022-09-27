First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a pleasant cloud / sun mix and lower 80s Tuesday and cloudier 70s Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time, powerful Hurricane Ian will churn from the Gulf of Mexico into Florida with a variety of dangerous sea and sky conditions. Though Ian is likely to weaken after Thursday, the Cape Fear Region will feel many of its impacts, so your First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days for Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1.

Timing & Impacts: Expect bands of locally heavy showers to crash into the Cape Fear Region amid persistent onshore breezes Friday and Saturday. Several inches of rain are probable; localized poor-drainage flooding is possible. Some rain bands may graduate into strong, gusty storms with stray waterspouts and / or spin-up tornadoes. Heavy surf and rip current episodes are likely and, though the lunar cycle would tend to minimize coastal flooding, localized inundation at high tide will be possible in the usual trouble spots.

Our Promise & Your Action: Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian and its impacts, even as the storm decays. Look for updates and, potentially, National Weather Service bulletins on all First Alert Weather platforms - especially your WECT Weather App. Consider reviewing Tornado Warning safety protocols, like identifying your family safe area, in case severe weather materializes. And, to make sure they move water as efficiently as possible, clear debris from storm drains or ditches on your property.

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Take your outlook deeper into October with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season chugs onward. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

