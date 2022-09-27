Senior Connect
Law enforcement: social media post warning of gun violence at high school is not credible

New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School posted to social media that there is an increased law enforcement presence at the school due to a social media post warning of gun violence. However, law enforcement says the post is not credible.

Per the announcement, the social media post warned of gun violence at the school and said parents should to pick up their children early.

“We are not in a lockdown or shelter in place at this time. I will send an update if there is any change to this information. Crisis Team members and our Student Support Services Department are available to support students in our Media Center if they would like to speak with someone,” said NHHS announcement credited to principal Philip Sutton on Twitter.

“Thank you for your patience with this situation. Students and staff are safe and we are doing everything we can to support the needs of our community. Have a nice afternoon.”

