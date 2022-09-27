Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations for book easel and new calendar for classroom

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stephanie Jacobs, a pre K-2 teacher at Williams Township would like to update the calendar she has in her classroom.

“We currently have an older calendar with homemade number Velcro strips on the back,” Ms. Jacobs said on her DonorsChoose page. “It is torn in several places and needs replacing.”

That’s just one of several items Jacobs is asking for through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“A new up-to-date calendar will help our students in their daily routine of learning the days of the week, months of the year, seasons, holidays, numbers, counting, and so much more,” she said.

A new calendar is just part of her wish list. She’d also like a big easel, and a classroom mailbox.

She needs $605 to purchase all of the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Jacob’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zakreigh Baker, 27
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
Woman dies after early-morning car crash
Labron Pryor (pictured) and Damon Stackhouse will await their next trial date on October 6 from...
Mother grieves son’s murder as suspects remain in jail without bond
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 26, 2022
First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

New Hanover County has announced that the 27th annual Art in the Arboretum has been postponed...
27th annual Art in the Arboretum rescheduled, planning to occur in November
The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and...
Burgaw to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new basketball, volleyball courts
There are a few key items that should be in your emergency survival kit.
Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit
When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the...
Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit