COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations for book easel and new calendar for classroom

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stephanie Jacobs, a pre K-2 teacher at Williams Township would like to update the calendar she has in her classroom.

“We currently have an older calendar with homemade number Velcro strips on the back,” Ms. Jacobs said on her DonorsChoose page. “It is torn in several places and needs replacing.”

That’s just one of several items Jacobs is asking for through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“A new up-to-date calendar will help our students in their daily routine of learning the days of the week, months of the year, seasons, holidays, numbers, counting, and so much more,” she said.

A new calendar is just part of her wish list. She’d also like a big easel, and a classroom mailbox.

She needs $605 to purchase all of the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Jacob’s project, click here.

