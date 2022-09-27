Senior Connect
Burgaw to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new basketball, volleyball courts

The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and...
The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and volleyball courts at Rotary Park.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and volleyball courts at Rotary Park.

Per the announcement, the ceremony will take place on Sept. 28 at 102 Industrial Park. As of this time, it is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Construction for the new courts began in July

Food trucks will be on site during the celebration, per the town.

For more information, please visit the Town of Burgaw website, call (910) 300-6401, or send an email to recreation@burgawnc.gov.

