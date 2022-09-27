Burgaw to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new basketball, volleyball courts

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and volleyball courts at Rotary Park.

Per the announcement, the ceremony will take place on Sept. 28 at 102 Industrial Park. As of this time, it is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Food trucks will be on site during the celebration, per the town.

For more information, please visit the Town of Burgaw website, call (910) 300-6401, or send an email to recreation@burgawnc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.