American Heart Association to host 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Heart Association has announced that it will host its 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk on Oct. 22. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the UNCW Veterans Hall Courtyard at 1040 Walton Drive, Wilmington.

The event seeks to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, encourage physical activity and raise funds for lifesaving measures. Per the announcement, “Heart Walk Here,” will be this years theme. Participants will be encouraged to walk the 3-mile event path or one of their own.

Additionally, the 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk, emceed by WECT’s Frances Weller, will include:

Family-friendly activities that promote healthy lifestyles

Materials on heart and stroke awareness

Areas to honor survivors and pay tribute to loved ones

“The past year has shown us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause,” said Ashley Miller, Director of the Cape Fear American Heart Association. “The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission.”

For more information and to register for this event, please visit the event’s website.

