27th annual Art in the Arboretum rescheduled, planning to occur in November

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that the 27th annual Art in the Arboretum has been postponed due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Cape Fear region.

According to their announcement, the event will now take place Nov. 5-6. The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day at the New Hanover County Arboretum.

“If Art in the Arboretum was only presenting inside a gallery, then Mother Nature would not affect the show. However, the outdoor component is a significant part of this event,” said John Ranalli, Committee Chair and President of the Friends of the NHC Arboretum. “With close to 40 artists slated to be outdoors, safety of the artists and attendees, along with protecting the artwork on display, takes priority, so we had no option but to postpone to a later date.”

Although postponed, organizers stated that all aspects of the show will remain the same. Per the release, there will be an indoor show, which will feature up to 75 local artists, and an outdoor, “festival” style show, where up to 50 artisan booths will be set up.

Additionally, the release stated that organizers are working to still provide the music, food trucks and Children’s Museum activities.

For those interested in attending, tickets will be $5 and will be available for purchase at the gate. Free admission will be offered for those under the age of 12, military with ID and Friends of the Arboretum members.

Proceeds from art purchases will be divided among the artist, the Friends of the Arboretum nonprofit organization and the Wilmington Art Association.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover County website or call (910) 798-7660.

