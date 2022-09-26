Woman dies after early-morning car crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26.

Per a Wilmington Police Department release, one of their units responded to a crash involving one car near Pine Grove/Masonboro Loop Road, and a woman died on the scene. Their traffic unit is investigating the crash.

“We are sending our condolences to the family during this difficult time. Due to family notification, we are currently withholding the victim name,” said a WPD representative.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.