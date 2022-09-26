Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Housing Authority announced Sept. 26 that they have received $13,000 in grants. The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items.

According to the announcement, funds will be used to help fill “the gap” in bedroom, bath and kitchen supplies that need replacement. In turn, this will support remediation efforts to “bring units on-line at a faster pace.”

For more information, please visit the Wilmington Housing Authority website.

