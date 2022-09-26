Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items

The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items.
The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Housing Authority announced Sept. 26 that they have received $13,000 in grants. The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items.

According to the announcement, funds will be used to help fill “the gap” in bedroom, bath and kitchen supplies that need replacement. In turn, this will support remediation efforts to “bring units on-line at a faster pace.”

For more information, please visit the Wilmington Housing Authority website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
UPDATE: Four charged with murder after 18-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Last year, many of the tickets for VIP seating went unused.
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
Trump rally in Wilmington
Former President Trump rallies support for GOP candidates at appearance in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
The Wilmington Police Department announced that Samauriya Miller has been located.
UPDATE: WPD has found missing juvenile
The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has announced that a new exhibit, “The Bias Inside...
Cape Fear Museum of History and Science hosts ‘The Bias Inside Us’
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
UPDATE: Four charged with murder after 18-year-old dies from gunshot wound