Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

State seeking public input on school quality assessments

A student at a New Hanover County elementary school
A student at a New Hanover County elementary school(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Public Instruction is looking to overhaul the method it uses to assess schools. As part of the development process, the NCDPI is inviting the public to take a short survey co-designed by Education NC to provide input.

“School performance grades are really about school quality, but right now the model overemphasizes student test scores while not accounting for the other ways schools are preparing students for post-secondary success,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt in a release.

The goal is to change their assessments to measure the quality of a school by more nuanced metrics. A working group comprised of leaders from public and charter schools, community colleges, universities, state agencies and many others held a meeting facilitated by the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment.

Other indicators of success that are being discussed include school climate, school health and safety, and career/college readiness.

“This survey is the first step of many, as we look to solicit feedback from across the state and select indicators that help paint a more complete picture of school quality. We hope that parents, community members and educators will give of their time to complete it,” continued Truitt.

You can take the anonymous survey on Education NC’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
UPDATE: Four charged with murder after 18-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Last year, many of the tickets for VIP seating went unused.
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
Trump rally in Wilmington
Former President Trump rallies support for GOP candidates at appearance in Wilmington

Latest News

Labron Pryor (pictured) and Damon Stackhouse will await their next trial date on October 6 from...
Mother grieves son’s murder as suspects remain in jail without bond
The United States incarcerates people at far higher rates than other countries with a total of...
How the systems of crime and punishment harm and impoverish communities
The New Hanover County Detention Facility
How the systems of crime and punishment harm and impoverish communities
A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26.
Woman dies after early-morning car crash