State seeking public input on school quality assessments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Public Instruction is looking to overhaul the method it uses to assess schools. As part of the development process, the NCDPI is inviting the public to take a short survey co-designed by Education NC to provide input.

“School performance grades are really about school quality, but right now the model overemphasizes student test scores while not accounting for the other ways schools are preparing students for post-secondary success,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt in a release.

The goal is to change their assessments to measure the quality of a school by more nuanced metrics. A working group comprised of leaders from public and charter schools, community colleges, universities, state agencies and many others held a meeting facilitated by the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment.

Other indicators of success that are being discussed include school climate, school health and safety, and career/college readiness.

“This survey is the first step of many, as we look to solicit feedback from across the state and select indicators that help paint a more complete picture of school quality. We hope that parents, community members and educators will give of their time to complete it,” continued Truitt.

You can take the anonymous survey on Education NC’s website.

