Mother grieves son’s murder as suspects remain in jail without bond

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several lives were changed this weekend after two shootings, including the life of one woman who now has lost two children to gun violence.

“He was funny. He was outgoing. He was handsome,” said Domanae Deablo, mother of Jailin Tilghman-Deablo. “We grew up together -- had him young. He wasn’t perfect but he wasn’t a murderer, you know?”

Tilghman-Deablo was just 18 years old when he was shot and killed on Buckingham Avenue last Friday. Four suspects were arrested in connection to the incident, including two 16-year-olds and 18-year-olds Damon Stackhouse and Labron Pryor.

“They hunted my son down and murdered him three doors down from where we live,” said Deablo.

Stackhouse and Pryor made their first court appearances on Friday. Both were sent back to the detention center without bond.

Stackhouse is charged with murder. Pryor, also charged with murder, faces a long list of charges. including assault on a law enforcement officer and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

District Attorney Ben David says his office plans to hold these suspects accountable and treat even the minors involved as adults.

“We are going to be seeking adult prosecution of those individuals to hold them fully accountable as well,” said David. “We are going to hold the line. If you’re a juvenile and you’re going to discharge a weapon in this community, we are going to be making you an adult if we can under the law.”

The two minor suspects will make their first appearances before Chief District Court Judge J. Corpening on Tuesday at the Juvenile Justice Center. At just 16 years old, they are not eligible for the death penalty. The other suspects, however, may have to face that possibility.

“There were 30 shots fired, four guns involved,” said David, repeating facts stated in open court on Monday. “Because some of those went into the home of Mr. Deablo, that’s also a separate felony of firing into an occupied dwelling and, because it is both premeditated and deliberate murder and felony murder, that qualifies for the death penalty.”

David says it’s too early to talk about punishment. If his office decides to pursue the death penalty, it will be announced in open court during a Rule 24 hearing.

It’s been a painful year for Deablo. Her younger son Chance Deablo is serving time in prison for firing a gun inside New Hanover High School in 2021. He was just 15 years old at the time of the shooting and will remain in jail until he’s 21.

Deablo knows how hard it is to keep children on the straight and narrow, so she doesn’t blame the suspects’ parents.

“These parents are probably doing the same thing I’m doing: trying to teach them the right thing to do,” said Deablo. “We can’t fault the parents. That’s just ridiculous.”

David says the kids are getting the guns from somewhere and the source could be closer to your neighborhood than you think.

“Where those guns are coming from is your homes, your cars,” said David. “If you love all of our children enough, why don’t you lock them up the same we say to lock up pills?”

The source of those guns has not been released and though it’s unclear if this incident was gang-related, David says it sheds light on a bigger issue.

“[Teenagers] shouldn’t be holsters on the street, holding guns from prohibited possessors,” said David. “Older gang members might be in a car -- and guess who claims the gun when police stop it? We need to close that loophole.”

David says he’s pushing leaders to pass legislation that would close this issue. That may help curb problems like this in the future -- but families already struck by gun violence like the Deablos will never be the same.

“I can go see Chance,” said his mother. “Jailin is never coming back.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.