Masonboro Loop Road closed between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is currently closed between N. Beasley Road and S. Beasley Road.

According to the announcement, the closure is the result of a traffic incident.

The WPD has stated that the closure will remain in effect “through the morning commute.”

Updates will be provided as crews work to clear the scene.

