Masonboro Loop Road closed between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is currently closed...
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is currently closed between N. Beasley Road and S. Beasley Road.(KEYC News Now, File)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is currently closed between N. Beasley Road and S. Beasley Road.

According to the announcement, the closure is the result of a traffic incident.

The WPD has stated that the closure will remain in effect “through the morning commute.”

Updates will be provided as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

