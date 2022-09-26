First Alert Forecast: distant Ian to bring impacts late this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the recent shot of cool air now exhausted, your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Monday across the Cape Fear Region with sun-fueled high temperatures deep into the 80s to locally around 90. A front will orchestrate a slight downturn in temperatures through Tuesday and Wednesday - and you might notice another drop in humidity by then, too. Though showers are unlikely in this particular transition, more substantial rain chances are certainly on the horizon courtesy a tropical system: Ian.

Ian itself is on-track to become a strong hurricane as it swirls from the Caribbean Sea into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early this week. While the core of Ian is ultimately likely to track through Florida and Georgia - west of the Cape Fear Region - you should be aware for unsettled weather on the periphery of the system by Friday and possibly into part of the weekend. Potential impacts include batches of locally heavy showers, localized poor-drainage flooding, isolated gusty storms with stray spin-up tornadoes, and heavy surf and rip currents.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into October with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

As Hurricane Season continues, wect.com/hurricane is your source for comprehensive prep info.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.