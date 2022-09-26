Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24.

Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street (Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street (Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.