Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown

Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street
Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24.

Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street
Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street
Wilmington Fire Department crews fight fire at Nun Street(Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
UPDATE: Four charged with murder after 18-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Last year, many of the tickets for VIP seating went unused.
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
Trump rally in Wilmington
Former President Trump rallies support for GOP candidates at appearance in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads

Latest News

Green areas are recreational open space, the blue outline is open space for wetlands (the...
Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units
The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items.
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
The Wilmington Police Department announced that Samauriya Miller has been located.
UPDATE: WPD has found missing juvenile