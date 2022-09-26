Senior Connect
Cape Fear Museum of History and Science hosts ‘The Bias Inside Us’

The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has announced that a new exhibit, “The Bias Inside...
The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has announced that a new exhibit, “The Bias Inside Us,” will be open Sept. 24 - Oct. 23.(Cape Fear Museum of History and Science)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has announced that a new exhibit, “The Bias Inside Us,” will be open Sept. 24 - Oct. 23.

Per the announcement, from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the new exhibit focuses on the science behind implicit bias and the impacts it has.

“Through compelling images, hands-on interactives and powerful testimonials and videos, the exhibition unpacks and demystifies the concept of bias,” stated the museum’s announcement. “Visitors will explore the foundational blocks of bias, the psychology of how it forms and how it influences behaviors both consciously and unconsciously. Interactive elements display how implicit and explicit bias show up in the world and how bias influences systems and policies that have consequences for many people and communities.”

For more information about the exhibit and how to attend, please visit the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science website.

