Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
UPDATE: Four charged with murder after 18-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Last year, many of the tickets for VIP seating went unused.
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
Trump rally in Wilmington
Former President Trump rallies support for GOP candidates at appearance in Wilmington
The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. from Wilmington...
Police identify pedestrian who died in collision on New Centre Drive

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that Masonboro Loop Road is back open between N....
UPDATE: Masonboro Loop Road back open between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a...
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead