Area high school football games moved to Thursday this week

(Source: KEYC)
By Zach Solon
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Varsity high school football games across southeastern North Carolina scheduled to be played Friday, September 30, have been moved to Thursday, September 29 due to expected rainfall.

Here is an updated schedule for Thursday:

South Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:15 p.m.

New Hanover at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.

West Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at North Lenoir, 7:00 p.m.

North Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

Whiteville at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

East Bladen at West Bladen 7:00 p.m.

Game times listed above are subject to change.

