Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Violence broke out for the second year in a row at an Eastern Carolina fair, this time resulting in the stabbing of two people.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 8:16 Saturday night at the Pitt County fair.

Officials said that a 19 and a 17 year old were found injured. The sheriff’s office said that reports indicate the two were attacked by a group of 6 to 10 males.

Both were taken to the hospital by EMS. Their condition is not known.

Videos obtained by WITN show a fight in front of a food vendor, a chase appearing to involve those who were fighting, and then two teens on the ground bleeding. One of the teens is sitting up while another is flat on the ground. Both appear to be communicating with emergency responders.

Two teenagers were injured in an attack at the Pitt County fair Saturday night. (WITN)

Officials said the sheriff authorized the deployment of off-duty deputies in the area of the fair in case of an emergency. We’re told 3 deputies were at the scene of the stabbing by 8:18.

The case remains under investigation.

WITN spoke with fair organizer Ken Ross who said the fair was shut down immediately following what he described as a “minor altercation.” Ross said that the fair will open again at 1 p.m.

Last week WITN reported on controversy surrounding security at the Pitt County fair.

After being staffed by the sheriff’s office last year, this year’s security was made up of volunteers. That’s because the security firm that was hired was fired because it wasn’t licensed. The firm then volunteered its services, fair organizers said.

