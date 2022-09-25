First Alert Forecast: watching T.S. Ian, temps rebuild at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As we start the new week highs will soar deep into the 80s for today and Monday with higher humidity expected. Temperatures will trend down later in the week and tropical moisture from Ian will raise rain chances late in the week.

Ocean water temperatures ought to remain in the enticing lower 80s, despite the cold front, for the next few days. Swells are diminishing now that Hurricane Fiona is out of the picture. However, look for Coast Flood Advisories near high tide thanks to a new moon.

The latest forecast models are trending westward with #Ian. Even if the center moves west of the area we will still see some significant impacts in SE NC late next week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/skZYPrYjjo — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) September 24, 2022

Tropical Storm Ian formed out of Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean Sea late Friday night. The most likely scenario for Ian: it intensifies as it tracks over or near Florida next week. Impacts for the Carolinas are likely late next week as a track west of our area now appears more likely.

Tropical Storm Hermine formed out of Tropical Depression Ten in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to weaken amid harsh upper-level winds by early next week.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona plowed into Nova Scotia early Saturday morning with ferocious 100+ mph wind gusts. Farther east, Tropical Storm Gaston has weakened near the Azores.

