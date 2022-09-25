Senior Connect
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Lancaster County drive-by shooting

Investigators believe the victim was struck by a bullet that entered the apartment through a wall just before 1 a.m.
The girl was visiting relatives when the shooting happened.
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the Foxwood Apartments on County Club Road at 12:51 a.m. to investigate shots fired at buildings in the complex from a car traveling on a nearby road.

Later that morning, deputies were called back to Foxwood as a woman found her 15-year-old niece dead on a couch with a gunshot wound.

“I am so sorry, I am so sorry for the loss. That’s awful. Ain’t no parent deserves that. Ain’t no parent deserves to have to bury their child,” said a neighbor in the apartment complex, Pamela Fralick.

She told WBTV she plans to move to a different apartment complex with her two young children within the week.

“I don’t need my kids out here, just out here playing and killed. So I gotta get out of here, that’s a fact,” she said.

The girl was visiting relatives when the shooting happened, and other adults and children in the apartment were not injured. The apartment complex was completely sealed off and access in and out by residents was controlled. Country Road near the complex was shut down.

Investigators believe the victim was struck by a bullet that entered the apartment through an exterior wall during the shooting just before 1 a.m. There is no evidence that a second shooting occurred at the complex.

A search warrant was obtained for the property, and a thorough search of the apartment where the girl was located and the exterior of the complex including the roadway is being conducted.

The Sheriff’s office encourages anyone who has any information about this shooting to call the Sheriff’s office or dial 911.

“There are no printable words to describe my anger toward the person or people responsible for this cowardly act of shooting a gun from a car in the road at a residential complex during the wee hours of a Sunday morning without any regard whatsoever for the lives of the people inside,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

“A completely innocent 15-year-old girl is dead, and we will bring to bear all the resources we have to solve this shooting and put the responsible party or parties in jail. Please call us if you know anything about this shooting.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

