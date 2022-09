WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are responding to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street.

The call came in around 6 p.m. Saturday. Police are still on the scene as of 7 p.m.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries or if there is any threat to the public.

Stay with WECT for updates.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.